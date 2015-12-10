Dive teams search small lake near site of California massacre: source

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (Reuters) - Dive teams from the FBI and sheriff’s department searched a small lake in San Bernardino, California, on Thursday as part of the investigation of last week’s massacre of 14 people at a nearby county office center, a law enforcement source said.

The official declined to say what the divers were looking for in Seccombe Lake at a park a short distance north of the Inland Regional Center where the Dec. 2 shooting rampage occurred.