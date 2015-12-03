FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California shooting has 'no place' in U.S.: Attorney General Lynch
December 3, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 2 years ago

California shooting has 'no place' in U.S.: Attorney General Lynch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch testifies at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on issues facing the Justice Department on Capitol Hill in Washington November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch on Thursday said violence like the San Bernardino, California, shooting on Wednesday that killed 14 people and wounded 17 others has no place in the United States, adding that federal officials are assisting local law enforcement their probe.

“Whatever the results of this investigation... one thing is clear: violence like this has no place in this country,” Lynch said, speaking at a separate White House event on incarceration and poverty.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

