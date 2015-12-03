California shooting has 'no place' in U.S.: Attorney General Lynch

U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch testifies at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on issues facing the Justice Department on Capitol Hill in Washington November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch on Thursday said violence like the San Bernardino, California, shooting on Wednesday that killed 14 people and wounded 17 others has no place in the United States, adding that federal officials are assisting local law enforcement their probe.

“Whatever the results of this investigation... one thing is clear: violence like this has no place in this country,” Lynch said, speaking at a separate White House event on incarceration and poverty.