San Bernardino shooter had contact with al Qaeda-affiliated group: LA Times
#U.S.
December 5, 2015 / 2:58 AM / 2 years ago

San Bernardino shooter had contact with al Qaeda-affiliated group: LA Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The SUV vehicle is shown where two suspects were shot by police following a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - San Bernardino shooter Syed Farook had contact with people from at least two militant organizations overseas, including the al Qaeda-affiliated Nusra Front in Syria, the Los Angeles Times reported on Friday, citing a federal law enforcement official.

The official described “some kind” of contact between Farook and people from the Nusra Front and the radical al Shabaab group in Somalia, the Times reported. It is unclear what type of contact or with whom, the newspaper said.

Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Sandra Maler and Lisa Shumaker

