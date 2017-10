Syed Rizwan Farook is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by the FBI, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/FBI/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - Syed Farook, one of the two shooters involved in last week’s massacre in San Bernardino, California, and a neighbor, Enrique Marquez, were involved in an attack plot in 2012, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing U.S. officials.