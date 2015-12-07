FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California shooting probe focusing on shooters' domestic contacts: source
December 7, 2015 / 11:31 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Weapons confiscated from the attack in San Bernardino. REUTERS/San Bernardino County Sheriffs Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The investigation into the mass shooting last week in California is now focusing closely on contacts the shooters may have had with radical Islamists in the United States, as opposed to overseas, a government source said on Monday.

The source also said evidence in hand so far suggests the radicalization of the shooters, Syed Rizwan Farook, 28, and his spouse, Tashfeen Malik, 29, started no earlier than 2014.

Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Walsh

