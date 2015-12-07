California shooting probe focusing on shooters' domestic contacts: source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The investigation into the mass shooting last week in California is now focusing closely on contacts the shooters may have had with radical Islamists in the United States, as opposed to overseas, a government source said on Monday.

The source also said evidence in hand so far suggests the radicalization of the shooters, Syed Rizwan Farook, 28, and his spouse, Tashfeen Malik, 29, started no earlier than 2014.