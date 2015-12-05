FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FBI searches house in community near San Bernardino shooting
#U.S.
December 5, 2015 / 11:51 PM / 2 years ago

FBI searches house in community near San Bernardino shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (Reuters) - Federal agents have conducted a search in Riverside, California, an FBI spokeswoman confirmed on Saturday, and neighbors said the raid took place at a house on the street where Syed Farook, the husband who along with his wife killed 14 people in a mass shooting in California this week, once lived.

FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller confirmed that a federal search warrant had been executed in Riverside overnight, but declined to give the address or comment on the reason for the search.

Neighbor Hellen Fernandez said that Farook, when he lived in Riverside, appeared to have been friends with a man at the house that was searched.

Reporting by Rory Caroll in Riverside; Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Alan Crosby

