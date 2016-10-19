FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Four wounded in shooting outside San Francisco school
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 19, 2016 / 12:32 AM / 10 months ago

Four wounded in shooting outside San Francisco school

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Police and school officials said four people were wounded, one critically, in a shooting that erupted at a San Francisco high school parking lot after school had been let out for the day.

One victim, a teenage girl, was critically wounded after the shooting near the June Jordan School for Equity around 3:20 p.m. local time, while two teenage boys suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The San Francisco Unified School District said in a statement that a fourth person was also wounded but could not provide any further information on the victim.

The school was placed on lockdown, which has since been lifted.

School officials said one of the victims was specifically targeted. The three others were bystanders, the district said.

Police said four male suspects were seen fleeing the scene shortly after the shooting.

The district said classes will continue as scheduled on Wednesday.

Further details were not immediately available, police said, as the investigation was early and ongoing.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Bill Rigby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.