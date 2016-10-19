SAN FRANCISCO Police said three teenage students were wounded, one critically, in a shooting that erupted at a San Francisco high school parking lot after school had been let out for the day.

One victim, a girl, was critically wounded after the shooting near the June Jordan School for Equity around 3:20 p.m. local time, while two teenage boys suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The school was placed on lockdown, which has since been lifted.

Police said the victims may have been targeted as the shooting did not appear random. Four male suspects were seen fleeing the scene shortly after the shooting, police said.

A spokeswoman for the San Francisco Unified School District said classes will continue as scheduled on Wednesday.

Further details were not immediately available, police said, as the investigation was early and ongoing.

