April 10, 2017 / 7:51 PM / 4 months ago

Southern California school gunman shot adult female, himself: officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The gunman who opened fire at a San Bernardino, California elementary school shot dead an adult female in a classroom, then himself, authorities said on Monday, adding that they did not believe two wounded children were targeted by the shooter.

Investigators were working to determine how the adult female victim and the shooter knew each other but said two students wounded in the incident were not related to either of them.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

