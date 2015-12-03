FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police identify two suspects in deadly mass shooting in California
December 3, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

Police identify two suspects in deadly mass shooting in California

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Police vehicles line the street outside the house of one of the suspects in a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (Reuters) - The armed couple who were suspected of killing 14 people in a mass shooting in California and were later slain in a shootout with police were identified by authorities on Wednesday as Syed Rizwan Farook, 28, and Tashfeen Malik, 27, described as a possibly married or engaged.

San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said Farook was a U.S.-born county employee who had attended a holiday party at the Inland Regional Center, a social services agency, and later returned to open fire on the celebration.

The chief said Farook and Malik were believed to be the only shooters involved in the rampage, which ranks as the deadliest burst of U.S. gun violence since the December 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Burguan said the motive for the shooting remained unclear.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb and Tim Reid in San Bernardino; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

