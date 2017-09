File picture of F.B.I. Special Agent in Charge David Bowdich speaking at a news conference regarding a shooting incident occurred the previous day at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), in Los Angeles, California November 2, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (Reuters) - The head of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office said on Thursday it would be “irresponsible and premature” to say that terrorism was the motive behind the California shooting that left 14 dead.

“It would be irresponsible and premature for me to call this terrorism,” David Bowdich told a news conference.