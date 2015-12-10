FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Interagency group reviewing U.S. fiancée visa program: officials
#U.S.
December 10, 2015

Interagency group reviewing U.S. fiancée visa program: officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tashfeen Malik is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by the FBI, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/FBI/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. interagency group has launched a review of the K-1 fiancée visa program after concerns arose about possible irregularities in how California shooter Tashfeen Malik obtained her visa, U.S. officials said on Thursday.

The officials said the review, which is being conducted by the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security, was in an early stage. One State Department official said participants were discussing expectations and setting goals.

U.S. officials have said the FBI is examining whether there were irregularities in how Malik was granted her visa.

Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
