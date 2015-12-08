FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Top House lawmaker: most Democrats likely to back visa waiver bill
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
December 8, 2015 / 4:18 PM / 2 years ago

Top House lawmaker: most Democrats likely to back visa waiver bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Representative Xavier Becerra (D-CA) (C) leads fellow House Democrats at a news conference to call for a vote in the House on immigration reform legislation, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Democratic Caucus Chair Xavier Becerra on Tuesday said most of his fellow Democrats will likely support the visa waiver bill expected on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Becerra, speaking to reporters, said he thought most Democrats in the Republican-led chamber “will take a look at this legislation and probably support it” when it comes to the floor later on Tuesday.

The bill would put new restrictions on visitors from 38 countries that normally would qualify for U.S. visa waivers, including a provision that would prevent someone who has visited Syria or Iraq in the last five years from getting a waiver.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.