WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday that it urges people not to jump to conclusions on the motives of the shooters who killed 14 people and injured 21 in San Bernardino, California on Wednesday.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the facts the FBI will unveil should guide the investigation.