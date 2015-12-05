FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No indication California shooters were part of organized group: White House
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
December 5, 2015 / 7:15 PM / 2 years ago

No indication California shooters were part of organized group: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Law enforcement officers look over the evidence near the remains of a SUV involved in the Wednesday's attack is shown in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama’s team has not yet found evidence that the shooters in the California shooting were part of an organized group or a broader terrorist cell, the White House said in a statement.

“The President’s team also affirmed that they had as of yet uncovered no indication the killers were part of an organized group or formed part of a broader terrorist cell,” the statement said.

The statement added, however, that the team had highlighted “several pieces” of information that “point to the perpetrators being radicalized to violence.”

The statement said the President met in the morning with FBI Director James Comey, Attorney General Loretta Lynch, and Secretary of Homeland Security Jen Johnson.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.