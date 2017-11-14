Three killed, shooter dead, after attack at California school: local media

(Reuters) - At least three people were killed in a shooting at an elementary school in Northern California on Tuesday and the shooter was killed by law enforcement, Sacramento television station KCRA reported.

A number of students were airlifted for medical care as a result of the shooting at Rancho Tehama School near the community of Corning, the station reported, citing a sheriff’s official.

“I know of at least three deaths,” Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston told KCRA.

Johnston added that the shooter was shot to death by law enforcement and that officers had been sent to multiple scenes in the area. He could not say how many people in total had been killed or wounded.

A representative for the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office could not immediately be reached for further comment.

The school is more than 120 miles (193 km) north of Sacramento.