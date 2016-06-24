FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Don't look down! Skyslide to open 1,000 feet above Los Angeles
June 24, 2016 / 4:35 AM / a year ago

Don't look down! Skyslide to open 1,000 feet above Los Angeles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A member of the media rides the Skyslide from the 70th to 69th floor of the U.S. Bank Tower which is attached to the OUE Skyspace LA observation deck in downtown Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 23, 2016.Bob Riha, Jr.

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Nearly 1,000 feet (305 meters) above the streets of downtown Los Angeles, a glass slide on the outside of the 70th floor of the city's tallest building is preparing to welcome the brave.

The Skyslide, on the 73-floor U.S. Bank Tower, will open to the public on Saturday and allow thrill seekers to slide 45 feet (14 meters) to an outdoor platform on the 69th floor.

According to the building's owner, Singapore-based OUE Ltd., the glass on the fully enclosed slide is only 1 1/4 inches (3.2 cm) thick, but can withstand hurricane-force winds and even a powerful earthquake.

Thomson Reuters leases space in the U.S. Bank Tower.

Reporting by Reuters TV. Editing by Patrick Johnston

