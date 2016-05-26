CPUC approves energy storage procurement for SoCal Edison

(Reuters) - The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) granted storage procurement authority to Southern California Edison (SCE_pe.A) in order to ensure reliable natural gas and electricity supply to areas impacted by the Aliso Canyon leak in Los Angeles, California.

The CPUC is pursuing activities to alleviate the electric reliability risks to the Los Angeles Basin, following a major natural gas leak at the Aliso Canyon underground gas storage facility, it said in release on Thursday.

Owned by Southern California Gas Co, a division of San Diego-based Sempra Energy, Aliso Canyon is the fourth-largest underground gas reserve of its kind in the United States.

But following a prolonged gas leak that forced thousands from nearby homes in the northern Los Angeles community of Porter Ranch, SoCal Gas is barred from storing more gas at the site until all the wells there are thoroughly inspected and either deemed safe or shut down.