Man stabbed to death on California university campus

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A man who may have been a faculty member at the University of Southern California was stabbed to death on the downtown Los Angeles campus on Friday, and a suspect was taken into custody, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a reported stabbing around 4:30 p.m. local time and arrived to find a male victim who was about 25, department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said by phone.

Stewart said the man was declared dead at the scene.

The Los Angeles Police Department said a suspect was subsequently arrested, though no further details were immediately available.

An LAPD spokesman, officer Drake Madison, said the victim was possibly a member of the USC faculty.

Representatives for the university's Department of Public Safety could not be immediately reached on Friday evening.

USC, one of the nation's most prestigious private institutions of higher education, has made headlines in recent years for incidents of violent crime.

Security at the campus was tightened following the slayings in early 2012 of two graduate engineering students from China who were shot as they sat in a parked car near campus in what police said was a robbery attempt.

In July 2014, another Chinese graduate student was attacked by a group of teenagers as he was walking to his home near campus in a late-night mugging. He made it home but died of his injuries hours later. Four youths were arrested in connection with the crime.