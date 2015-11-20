FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man charged in Hollywood stabbing of Russian tourist
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 20, 2015 / 7:46 PM / 2 years ago

Man charged in Hollywood stabbing of Russian tourist

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A homeless man was charged in Southern California on Friday with stabbing a Russian tourist who was visiting a popular Hollywood shopping area with his family earlier this week, prosecutors said.

Donald Offerman, 54, was charged with one count of attempted murder and four counts of assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The victim was walking with his family at the Hollywood & Highland Center retail and entertainment complex on Wednesday when Offerman rushed them from behind and slashed the man, prosecutors said.

During an ensuing struggle, prosecutors said, Offerman slashed the victim again before he was detained at gunpoint by two New York Police Department detectives who saw the incident unfolding. The detectives were off duty but in Los Angeles on official business, the Los Angeles Times said.

A representative for Offerman could not be immediately reached on Friday. Offerman is set to appear in court to hear the charges later on Friday. The charges carry a possible sentence of 24 years to life in prison if he is convicted, prosecutors said.

Police told the Los Angeles Times on the day of the incident that Offerman had attacked “suddenly, for no reason,” and that the victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.