U.S. says agreement reached on California Superfund site clean up
April 20, 2016 / 10:34 PM / a year ago

U.S. says agreement reached on California Superfund site clean up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A group of 66 companies have agreed to clean up contaminated groundwater at a Superfund site in Whittier, California, the U.S. government announced on Wednesday.

The settlement requires the companies to spend an estimated $70 million to install wells and operate a groundwater treatment system at the Omega Chemical Corporation site, the U.S. Justice Department and Environmental Protection Agency said in a news release.

The companies also will reimburse EPA $8 million and the California Department of Toxic Substances Control $70,000 toward costs incurred in those agencies’ past cleanup actions at the site, the news release said.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

