Police arrest California university football player over shooting threat

(Reuters) - Authorities have arrested a freshman football player at a California university after he allegedly used social media to threaten gunfire on campus, the latest incident involving a student making violent threats on the smartphone “app” Yik Yak.

Christian Pryor, 18, was arrested on Monday afternoon by Fresno State University police and charged with making a “terrorist threat” after allegedly making the anonymous threat on the social media application, the school said in a statement.

Pryor was arrested in the school’s athletic department offices after police tracked down the phone they said was used to post the message, officials said. Police said he acted alone.

The local Fresno Bee newspaper reported the post read in part: “the time is here. @3PM I will release my frustrations. Tired of dirty looks, get rejected, nd being talked about bc how I dress. My choice of weapon M4 Carbine...”

Pryor is listed as a freshman wide receiver for the football team, according to the athletics department’s website, and is originally from Los Angeles, some 230 miles south of the campus. Reuters could not immediately reach Pryor for comment.

Campus police at a news conference on Monday said Pryor was unarmed when he was arrested and that it was not clear whether he had access to any weapons.

It was also unclear whether officials at Yik Yak helped authorities track down Pryor. Police on Monday said they were able to trace the phone used to post the threatening message to him.

The social media application, which acts like a local bulletin board allowing users to anonymously post statements that other people in the immediate geographic area can see, has been used to make threats that have affected other U.S. schools.