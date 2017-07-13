Bomb threat forces evacuation at UCLA

FILE PHOTO: Students walk on the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) campus in Los Angeles, September 18, 2009.

(Reuters) - A bomb threat forced the evacuation of students from dormitories at the University of California Los Angeles late on Wednesday, the school said on social media.

A bomb threat was reported at the Sunset Recreation center on campus at about 10 p.m. local time, the university's alert system said in a Tweet.

"Residents are requested to remain indoors unless otherwise instructed. Avoid the area until further notice," the school said in the Tweet.

"Situation is still active," the school Tweeted about 30 minutes later.

Josh Harmon, 16, a pre-college student at the university said he was one of about 2,500 people who were evacuated from dormitories and campus buildings to Drake Stadium, one of the school's sports arenas.

"A lot of people are on their phones. It's pretty relaxed," he said in a phone interview with Reuters.