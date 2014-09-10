FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Californian voters support water bond two-to-one, poll finds
#Environment
September 10, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

Californian voters support water bond two-to-one, poll finds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A two-to-one majority of California voters support the state’s $7.5 billion water bond that is slated for November’s ballot, according to a new poll.

The bond measure, which has been contentiously debated by the legislature and Governor Jerry Brown for the past few years, would improve the water quality, supply and infrastructure in drought-stricken California, if passed by voters.

The poll, conducted by the independent and non-partisan Field Research Corp, found that citizen awareness of the water bond was low. Only 36 percent of voters said they had heard of the measure, which will be Proposition 1 on the ballot. Those who were aware of the water bond showed greater support.

Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Leslie Adler

