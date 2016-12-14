California police probe 'suspicious' death of CorePower Yoga founder

(Reuters) - Police in San Diego said on Wednesday they were investigating the "suspicious" death of the founder of yoga studio chain CorePower Yoga.

The body of 48-year-old Trevor Tice was found in a home in the oceanfront community of Sunset Cliffs on Monday afternoon after someone asked police to conduct a welfare check on the residence, San Diego Police said in a statement.

"Due to suspicious circumstances related to the death of the male, San Diego Police Homicide Detectives were called to the scene and are currently investigating the incident," police said.

Further details were not provided.

CorePower Yoga, a chain of yoga studios that according to its website has locations in 21 states, released a statement on Tuesday mourning Tice's death.

"CorePower Yoga is a manifestation of the best Trevor brought to the world: boundless energy, an electric smile, an immutable desire to improve," the company said. "Together, our community is grieving this tragic loss and honoring Trevor's tremendous legacy."

The Denver Post newspaper reported that the workout-oriented yoga studio opened its first location in Denver in 2002 before expanding to dozens of locations across the country. The company's website says it runs 160 studios nationwide.