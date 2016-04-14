FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Calpers seeks Anadarko shareholder support on climate disclosures
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
April 14, 2016 / 10:50 AM / in a year

Calpers seeks Anadarko shareholder support on climate disclosures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Calpers, the largest public U.S. pension fund and a shareholder of Anadarko Petroleum Corp, has sought shareholder support for a proposal requiring the company to report risks linked to climate change through routine annual disclosures.

Calpers, which holds about 1.5 million shares in Anadarko, will vote in favor of the proposal seeking climate change disclosures at the company’s annual shareholder meeting on May 10, the pension fund said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Calpers has pushed for environmental and social governance measures at other energy companies in which it is invested, including Exxon Mobil.

Ceres, a nonprofit group that tracks environmental records of public companies, in 2013 launched an initiative with a group of 75 investors including Calpers, or California Public Employees Retirement System, requesting companies to review and report climate change risks.

Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.