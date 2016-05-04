FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CalPERS buys 10 percent share of toll road operator in Indiana
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 4, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

CalPERS buys 10 percent share of toll road operator in Indiana

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Calpers headquarters is seen in Sacramento, California, October 21, 2009. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

(Reuters) - California Public Employees’ Retirement System said it bought a 10 percent share of the Indiana Toll Road Concession Co LLC (ITRCC) from fund manager IFM Investors, marking its first investment in U.S. transportation.

ITRCC operates and maintains a 157-mile divided highway, known as the Indiana Toll Road (ITR) for Indiana. (bit.ly/1Zd554E)

Direct investment in transportation by a public pension fund, such as CalPERS, is unusual in the United States but common in other parts of the world.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.