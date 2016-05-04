CalPERS buys 10 percent share of toll road operator in Indiana

Calpers headquarters is seen in Sacramento, California, October 21, 2009. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

(Reuters) - California Public Employees’ Retirement System said it bought a 10 percent share of the Indiana Toll Road Concession Co LLC (ITRCC) from fund manager IFM Investors, marking its first investment in U.S. transportation.

ITRCC operates and maintains a 157-mile divided highway, known as the Indiana Toll Road (ITR) for Indiana. (bit.ly/1Zd554E)

Direct investment in transportation by a public pension fund, such as CalPERS, is unusual in the United States but common in other parts of the world.