Up to $60 billion in savings from pension reform: Calpers

SACRAMENTO, California (Reuters) - Pension reforms that are now before California lawmakers could save government employers in the state’s retirement system $40 billion to $60 billion over 30 years, the system’s chief actuary said on Wednesday.

That estimate could change by Friday after further review, actuary Alan Milligan told the board of the California Public Employees’ Retirement System at a meeting in the state capital of Sacramento.

Friday is the last day lawmakers have to approve the reforms, which were unveiled by Governor Jerry Brown on Tuesday after striking a deal with fellow Democrats who control the legislature to rein in pension spending by state and local agencies that use California’s $238 billion pension fund, best known as Calpers.

Brown, who aims to use pension reform to help sell voters on his November tax measure to raise the state’s sales tax and income tax rates on wealthy Californians, said the changes mark a major step for helping curb retirement-related expenses.

Concerns about the expenses have been rising across the country in recent years, as lean revenues have forced state and local governments to cut spending on services to allow them to set aside funds to honor pension commitments.

In California, the expenses have been under increasing scrutiny as the state faces a huge liability for funding pensions. Their costs are also weighing on local governments, including Stockton and San Bernardino, two California cities that recently filed for bankruptcy protection from creditors.

California’s legislature will vote on the reforms by Friday, the last day of their session this year. Democrats have enough votes to approve the reforms on their own. Republicans said the package did not go far enough but many of them had backed a number of its proposals, which Brown rolled out last year.

Calpers’ staff sees the reforms, which public employee unions panned, making the fund’s work easier. The package would help Calpers by “eliminating current complexities in final compensation periods, compensation calculations and the multitude of benefit formulas,” according to a staff report.

The package will lower pension-related spending by state and local agencies by requiring new state and local public-sector workers to split payments to their Calpers’ accounts at least evenly with employers.

Current employees would also be responsible for half their contributions as negotiations phase in higher payments. Savings to the state from its employees paying more toward their pensions will be used to reduce its unfunded pension liability.

Other reforms include raising retirement ages for new employees and new formulas to calculate pensions, which will leave the newly hired with less generous benefits than current workers. The package also prevents pension “spiking,” in which employees use workplace rules to inflate pension payments.

The reforms do not include Brown’s proposal for “hybrid” pensions combining features of traditional pensions and 401(k)-style retirement accounts, a concept that raised concerns at Calpers. The fund has championed traditional pensions that make guaranteed payments to retirees.