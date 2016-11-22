Visitors are reflected in a Nissan Motors' vehicle at the company's global headquarters in Yokohama, south of Tokyo March 30, 2010. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO Calsonic Kansei Corp (7248.T) said it would discuss KKR & Co's (KKR.N) bid for the Nissan Motor Co supplier at its board meeting later on Tuesday, nearing a deal worth $3.6 billion and sending its shares to a record high.

U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co is planning to acquire all of a 41 percent stake held by Nissan (7201.T) in Calsonic and the rest from the market, the Nikkei daily reported, without citing sources. The deal is likely to be worth 400 billion yen, the paper said.

In a statement, Calsonic said the issue would be put for discussion at its board meeting. Calsonic shares jumped more than 9 percent to 1,443 yen immediately after the market opened.

Bain Capital and MBK Partners had also bid to buy the auto parts maker, which has a market value of about $3.3 billion, people with direct knowledge of the matter told Thomson Reuters LPC in September.

Calsonic specializes in interiors, electronics, air-conditioning units and compressors, and relies on Nissan for about 80 percent of its global sales.

KKR had also been interested in buying Takata Corp (7312.T), the Japanese parts maker at the center of the world's biggest auto recall but the buyout firm was no longer in the bidding, sources told Reuters earlier this month.

Nissan shares were down 1 percent to 1,029 yen.

(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Stephen Coates)