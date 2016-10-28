Men walk past a Nissan Motor Co logo at the company's global headquarters in Yokohama, south of Tokyo February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

TOKYO Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) has decided to sell its entire stake in Japanese auto parts maker Calsonic Kansei Corp (7248.T) to U.S. private equity firm KKR &Co (KKR.N) as part of a $3.8 billion takeover, the Nikkei daily reported, without citing its sources.

KKR then will try to buy the remaining shares in Calsonic from other shareholders through a takeover bid, bringing the total deal to as large as 400 billion yen ($3.80 billion), the report said.

Bain Capital and MBK Partners were also bidding to buy the auto parts maker, which has a market value of about 280 billion yen, Thomson Reuters LPC had reported earlier.

Trading of Calsonic Kansei was suspended by the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Friday morning. A Calsonic Kansei spokesman said the company had not announced a sale to KKR.

