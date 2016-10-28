KKR to be preferred bidder for Nissan supplier Calsonic in $3.8 billion deal: Nikkei

TOKYO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - KKR & Co KKR.N is set to be the preferred bidder to buy Nissan Motor Co supplier Calsonic Kansei Corp 7248.T in a potential $3.8 billion deal, the Nikkei daily reported on Friday, sending shares of Calsonic surging 29 percent.

Nissan 7201.T plans to sell its 41 percent stake in Calsonic and then the U.S. private equity firm would seek the remaining shares from other shareholders, the newspaper said, without citing sources.

Calsonic shares soared to 1,330 yen after their trading resumed in the afternoon. The shares were untraded most of the afternoon session on a glut of buy orders.

Calsonic shares closed at 1,030 yen on Thursday, valuing the company at 281 billion yen. If KKR buys the entire stake for 400 billion yen ($3.8 billion), the U.S. buyout firm would pay a 42 percent premium over the closing price of Thursday.

Calsonic Kansei said in a statement the company had nothing to comment about the report.

A spokesman for Nissan, which put its Calsonic stake up for sale earlier this year, said the report was not based on any announcement by the automaker. A spokeswoman for KKR declined to comment.

Bain Capital and MBK Partners were also bidding to buy the auto parts maker, which has a market value of about 280 billion yen ($2.7 billion), people with direct knowledge of the matter told Thomson Reuters LPC last month.

Calsonic specializes in interiors, electronics, air-conditioning units and compressors, and relies on Nissan for about 80 percent of its global sales. This heavy reliance on the Japanese car maker scared away other global private equity firms, sources have told Reuters.

($1 = 105.3300 yen)