FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Calvalley CEO faces insider trading charges
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
May 14, 2012 / 8:21 PM / 5 years ago

Calvalley CEO faces insider trading charges

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - Securities regulators have charged the chief executive of Calvalley Petroleum Inc with insider trading, expanding a case that began last year involving the small Canadian-based oil explorer’s former president.

The Alberta Securities Commission alleges Calvalley CEO Edmund Shimoon authorized or directed the company to buy its own shares when it had undisclosed material information about a reserve evaluation, the commission said in a statement.

The commission also alleges Shimoon provided undisclosed information and made “prohibited representations” to an investor, misled the company board and also misled the ASC in its investigation.

Shimoon and other officials at Calvalley were not immediately available for comment. The company is known for oil exploration operations in Yemen and Ethiopia.

The allegations against Shimoon are in addition to those filed last year against Memet Kont, Calvalley’s former president and chief operating officer. The ASC alleges Kont also provided undisclosed information and also made representations to an investor about the reserve evaluation. He resigned in May 2011.

“Shimoon and Kont are alleged to have met with an investor several weeks before the release of a report that would show significant increases in Calvalley Petroleum’s oil reserves, indicating that the value of Calvalley Petroleum shares should rise substantially when the report was released,” the ASC said in a statement.

A hearing into the case is set to start September 13. The initial notice named Kont, Kevin MacArthur and Calvalley for trading in the company’s securities before the reserve report was released.

Calvalley shares were up 1 Canadian cent at C$1.76 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.

($1=$1.00 Canadian)

Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Peter Galloway

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.