9 months ago
December 6, 2016 / 5:20 PM / 9 months ago

KKR buys smart meter financing firm Calvin Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Private equity firm KKR (KKR.N) has entered the smart meter sector with the purchase of British company Calvin Capital from infrastructure investor Infracapital, the companies said on Tuesday.

Calvin Capital finances smart meter installations on behalf of energy suppliers, a market worth about 11 billion pounds ($14 billion) based on Britain's plan to install some 53 million smart meters by 2020.

The companies did not disclose financial terms of the deal, which is expected to close at the end of January.

"We are delighted to be partnering with an exceptional business such as Calvin, which benefits from strong market positioning," said Jesus Olmos, global co-head of infrastructure at KKR.

Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by David Clarke

