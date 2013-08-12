FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cambodia opposition rejects official election results
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 12, 2013 / 4:42 AM / 4 years ago

Cambodia opposition rejects official election results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kem Sokha (C), vice president of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), speaks to supporters during an election rally in Takeo province July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - Cambodia’s main opposition party on Monday rejected official results showing the ruling party of Prime Minister Hun Sen won last month’s election, and called on the international community not to recognize the result.

Kem Sokha, the deputy head of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), told reporters his party would not accept the result because its allegations of widespread fraud had not been addressed.

The National Election Committee - a state body seen as dominated by the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) - announced earlier on Monday that the CPP had won a majority of votes in 19 out of Cambodia’s 24 provinces.

Reporting by Prak Chan Thul; writing by Stuart Grudgings; editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.