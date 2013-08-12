Cambodia opposition rejects official election results

Kem Sokha (C), vice president of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), speaks to supporters during an election rally in Takeo province July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - Cambodia’s main opposition party on Monday rejected official results showing the ruling party of Prime Minister Hun Sen won last month’s election, and called on the international community not to recognize the result.

Kem Sokha, the deputy head of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), told reporters his party would not accept the result because its allegations of widespread fraud had not been addressed.

The National Election Committee - a state body seen as dominated by the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) - announced earlier on Monday that the CPP had won a majority of votes in 19 out of Cambodia’s 24 provinces.