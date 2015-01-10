FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cambodia finds 212 with HIV where unlicensed medic operated
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 10, 2015 / 1:59 PM / 3 years ago

Cambodia finds 212 with HIV where unlicensed medic operated

Prak Chan Thul

2 Min Read

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - Cambodian health authorities have found 212 villagers infected with HIV in a district where an unlicensed medic has been charged with murder on suspicion of spreading the virus with contaminated equipment.

Prosecutors charged the medic with murder last month after the spread of the virus that causes AIDS among scores of people came to light.

The 212 people with HIV were discovered after authorities tested a total of 1,940 people in the district in Battambang province in the northwest where the medic treated people.

The government and international health agencies including the World Health Organization and UN AIDS released their findings in a statement on Saturday but they did not mention the medic.

However, Health Minister Mam Bunheng urged health authorities to strictly follow protocols on the use of clean equipment and he vowed to eliminate new HIV infections by 2020.

    “The Ministry of Health is ensuring health facilities to follow universal precautions and use clean and sterile equipment,” Mam Bunheng said.    

The medic, Yem Chrin, provided cheap health services to the poor and was believed to have possessed healing powers, police said.

The government and health organizations said there appeared to be a link between injections and HIV among the people they tested.

“The study showed that the percentage of people that reported receiving an injection or intravenous infusion as part of their health treatment was significantly higher among the people who tested positive for HIV than the people who were HIV negative,” they said in their statement.

The case has been a blow to Cambodia’s largely successful efforts against HIV infection after the virus first spread quickly through the impoverished country in the 1990s.

Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.