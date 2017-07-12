Cambodia rice exports rise 7.6 percent in Jan-June; China is top market

(Reuters) - Cambodia exported 288,562 tonnes of rice in the first six months the year, an increase of 7.6 percent compared with the same period last year, official data showed on Wednesday.

Exports to China, Cambodia's top export market, accounted for 94,720 tonnes, data from the Secretariat of One Window Service for Rice Export Formality, a joint private-government working group on rice, showed.

Cambodia had exported 268,190 tonnes of rice between January and June last year.

Rice prices in the world's top three exporters of the staple fell last week on demand, traders said, as well as a labor shortage following a mass exodus of migrant workers since June 23 from Thailand, the world's second-biggest exporter of the grain after India.

A man carries a sack of rice next to a truck in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, July 12, 2017. Samrang Pring

Norng Veasna, deputy president, Cambodia Rice Federation (CRF), said an increase in Cambodia's rice exports in the first half of 2017 reflects the growth in the country's potential, despite a competitive global market.

"This is a positive sign that despite the very competitive situation in the world, Cambodia is still able to grow," Veasna told Reuters.

A man prepares sacks of rice for sale at a warehouse in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, July 12, 2017. Samrang Pring

"We need to do more, export more and seek other markets," he said.

Cambodia was drought-hit, but managed to export 542,144 tonnes of rice last year.

This year, however, production of paddy could increase by 1 million tonnes, according to the CRF, due to ample rainfall.