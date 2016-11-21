Cambodia charges Australian nurse for running surrogacy clinic

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - A Cambodian court charged an Australian nurse on Monday for allegedly operating an illegal fertility clinic, police said, weeks after the country declared a ban on commercial surrogacy.

Tammy Davis-Charles, 49, allegedly charged foreign couples $50,000 for surrogacy services and paid Cambodian women between $10,000 to $12,000 to carry babies on their behalf, Police Colonel Keo Thea, director of Phnom Penh's anti-trafficking bureau, said.

She was detained in the Cambodian capital at the weekend, and charged along with two Cambodian staff, Penh Rithy and Samrithchan Chariya.

"They acted as intermediaries in surrogacy and engaged in falsifying documents," Keo Thea said.

Davis-Charles was too ill to attend the court on Monday and was charged in absentia, he said.

Cambodia moved to shut down its booming commercial surrogacy industry, which attracted foreign couples seeking to become biological parents, last month after similar bans in Thailand, India and Nepal.

Australia's Tammy Davis-Charles (R), sits in a police vehicle after appearing for a questioning at the Municipal Court of Phnom Penh, Cambodia November 21, 2016. Samrang Pring

"If we don't crackdown on this, it will blossom," Keo Thea said, referring to commercial surrogacy.

"We don't want to become a country that exports humans."

Keo Thea said that Davis-Charles had moved her business to Cambodia more than a year ago after Thailand closed down its surrogacy clinics in Feb 2015.

Neighboring Thailand had previously been a top destination for fertility tourism.

Reuters was unable to reach Davis-Charles for comment.

A spokesperson for Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said on Monday that consular assistance was being provided to an Australian woman arrested in Cambodia, without elaborating.

The Australian government has advised its citizens not to visit Cambodia for commercial surrogacy arrangements.