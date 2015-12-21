FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Deals - Europe
December 21, 2015

AB InBev to buy London's Camden Town Brewery

The logo of Anheuser-Busch InBev is pictured outside the brewer's headquarters in Leuven, Belgium, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

LONDON (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev has agreed to buy Camden Town Brewery for an undisclosed price, the companies said on Monday, even as the world’s biggest brewer seeks to sell rival London craft brewer Meantime Brewing.

The acquisition is expected to close by 7 January.

AB InBev, which is trying to buy its largest rival SABMiller, is in the process of selling three SAB brands to avoid regulatory scrutiny. The brands being sold are Peroni, Grolsch and Meantime.

Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; editing by Jason Neely

