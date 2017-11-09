FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uranium miner Cameco not planning more output cuts 'right now' -CEO
#Commodities
November 9, 2017 / 6:21 PM / in 20 minutes

Uranium miner Cameco not planning more output cuts 'right now' -CEO

Rod Nickel

2 Min Read

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) - Canada’s Cameco Corp is not planning further cuts to uranium output “right now,” but has the option of lowering production again without jeopardizing supply contracts, its chief executive said on Thursday.

File photo: Cameco CEO Tim Gitzel speaks with the media after the company's annual general meeting in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan May 28, 2014. REUTERS/David Stobbe

Cameco will suspend production for 10 months at McArthur River, Saskatchewan - the world’s biggest uranium mine - and the nearby Key Lake mill by the end of January because of low uranium prices, the company said late on Wednesday.

“Right now we don’t foresee any other moves but that can always change,” CEO Tim Gitzel said in an interview.

Gitzel said he would closely watch how uranium prices respond to Cameco’s cuts, but noted that earlier curtailments had little effect on utilities’ appetite to sign new contracts.

The global uranium industry is in a six-year tailspin, dating back to the 2011 tsunami that caused Japan to shutter all of its nuclear reactors, a few of which have since restarted. The shutdown created a glut of uranium used to make nuclear fuel for powering reactors.

“We have to be ready if the market stays low so we can survive and be viable,” Gitzel said. “Hopefully we’re wrong on that and it does improve.”

Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Paul Simao and Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
