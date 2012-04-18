FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cameron International to buy TTS Group's Energy Division
April 18, 2012 / 5:35 AM / in 5 years

Cameron International to buy TTS Group's Energy Division

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cameron International Corp CAM.N said it will buy the drilling equipment business of TTS Energy division from Norway’s TTS Group ASA (TTSM.OL) in an all-cash deal valued at $270 million.

TTS Energy Division provides drilling equipment and rig solutions to the energy industry. The company’s products include drilling rig control systems, among other things.

Cameron said the deal, which is subject to review and approval by the Norwegian competition authorities, is expected to close during the middle of 2012. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad; Editing by Kim Coghill)

