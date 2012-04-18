Cameron International to buy TTS Group's Energy Division

(Reuters) - Cameron International Corp CAM.N said it will buy the drilling equipment business of TTS Energy division from Norway’s TTS Group ASA (TTSM.OL) in an all-cash deal valued at $270 million.

TTS Energy Division provides drilling equipment and rig solutions to the energy industry. The company’s products include drilling rig control systems, among other things.

Cameron said the deal, which is subject to review and approval by the Norwegian competition authorities, is expected to close during the middle of 2012.