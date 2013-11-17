Cameroon says army repulses attack from Central African Republic

YAOUNDE (Reuters) - Assailants from the Central African Republic raided a village in eastern Cameroon but the army repulsed the attack, killing five gunmen, Cameroon Defense Minister Edgar Allain Mebe Ngo‘o said on Sunday.

One Cameroonian soldier and one villager died in the fighting after the army deployed troops to the Kadei Division of East Region on Saturday night, he said in a statement.

One attacker was also captured and would be interrogated to determine the identity and motive of the gunmen, Ngo‘o said.

The attack is the latest in a series of deadly cross-border raids since the Central African Republic, which is rich in minerals, descended into chaos after mostly Muslim Seleka rebels ousted President Francois Bozize in March.

“For the moment the situation is under our total control, and order, peace and security has been restored in the attacked village,” said the statement, which did not name the village.

Authorities in Cameroon say the attackers could be searching for food and money in a region considered the breadbasket of central Africa.