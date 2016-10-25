Bollore executive says speed a factor in Cameroon accident, train not overloaded

PARIS (Reuters) - Speed was one factor that contributed to the derailment of a Cameroon passenger train that killed scores and injured hundreds last week, a Bollore executive said on Tuesday.

"What we can say is that the train, while approaching the station where it derailed (Eseka), was going at an abnormally high speed," Eric Melet, chairman of Bollore Africa Railways, told Reuters in an interview.

The train, operated by Bollore's subsidiary Camrail, was running at about 80 km per hour (50 miles per hour) when approaching the train station, twice the average normal speed, Melet said.

The accident killed at least 79 people and injured at least 428 more, Melet said.

He confirmed that the company had doubled the size of the train to 16 carriages, with the permission of authorities, to accommodate extra passengers. He said it was full, but not overloaded.

"The number of wagons was adapted to the situation, however, remember the context within which this was happening. Given that the main highway between Yaounde and Douala was cut off that same night, there was a very high passenger demand from 0800 am at the station in the morning."