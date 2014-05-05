Cameroon frees 18 hostages seized by Central African Republic rebels

YAOUNDE (Reuters) - Cameroon state television said on Monday the army had freed 18 civilians that were seized in the east of the country last week by rebels from neighboring Central African Republic.

The hostages were freed during an army operation overnight, the statement said, without giving further details.

State radio in Bertoua reported that the group was captured in the eastern border zone between May 1-2. It said that the captors were seeking the release of their leader, Abdoulaye Miskine, in detention in the capital Yaounde.