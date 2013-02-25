Boko Haram claiming to hold French family: French PM

French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault gestures as he delivers a speech after a visit at the French National School for the Judiciary (Ecole nationale de la magistrature or ENM) in Bordeaux, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Richard

PARIS (Reuters) - Islamist militant group Boko Haram has claimed that it is holding seven French nationals captured in Cameroon last week, France’s Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Monday.

“(We) have received information that the group Boko Haram is claiming to be holding the French family,” Ayrault told reporters, adding that French experts were examining a video posted on YouTube appearing to show the hostages to determine whether it was authentic.