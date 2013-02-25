FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boko Haram claiming to hold French family: French PM
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 25, 2013 / 6:21 PM / 5 years ago

Boko Haram claiming to hold French family: French PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault gestures as he delivers a speech after a visit at the French National School for the Judiciary (Ecole nationale de la magistrature or ENM) in Bordeaux, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Richard

PARIS (Reuters) - Islamist militant group Boko Haram has claimed that it is holding seven French nationals captured in Cameroon last week, France’s Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Monday.

“(We) have received information that the group Boko Haram is claiming to be holding the French family,” Ayrault told reporters, adding that French experts were examining a video posted on YouTube appearing to show the hostages to determine whether it was authentic.

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Vicky Buffery; Editing by Michael Roddy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.