Boko Haram claiming to hold French family: French PM

PARIS (Reuters) - Islamist militant group Boko Haram has claimed that it is holding seven French nationals captured in Cameroon last week, France’s Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Monday.
“(We) have received information that the group Boko Haram is claiming to be holding the French family,” Ayrault told reporters, adding that French experts were examining a video posted on YouTube appearing to show the hostages to determine whether it was authentic.
Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Vicky Buffery; Editing by Michael Roddy