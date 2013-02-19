France's Hollande confirms seven kidnapped in Cameroon

France's President Francois Hollande leaves after delivering a speech to celebrate Chinese New Year at the Elysee Palace in Paris, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

ATHENS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday that seven French nationals, three adults and four children, had been kidnapped in Cameroon by a militant organization known to French authorities.

Hollande said during a visit to Greece that the victims of the kidnapping, all members of the same family who were apparently tourists, had been seized by Nigerian-based militants.

(This story has been corrected to change number of children, adults in first paragraph)