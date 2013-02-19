FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Hollande confirms seven kidnapped in Cameroon
#World News
February 19, 2013 / 5:43 PM / in 5 years

France's Hollande confirms seven kidnapped in Cameroon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

France's President Francois Hollande leaves after delivering a speech to celebrate Chinese New Year at the Elysee Palace in Paris, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

ATHENS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday that seven French nationals, three adults and four children, had been kidnapped in Cameroon by a militant organization known to French authorities.

Hollande said during a visit to Greece that the victims of the kidnapping, all members of the same family who were apparently tourists, had been seized by Nigerian-based militants.

(This story has been corrected to change number of children, adults in first paragraph)

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Catherine Bremer; Editing by Michael Roddy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.