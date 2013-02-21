FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France says working with Nigeria, Cameroon on hostages
#World News
February 21, 2013 / 5:36 PM / in 5 years

France says working with Nigeria, Cameroon on hostages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

France's President Francois Hollande leaves after delivering a speech to celebrate Chinese New Year at the Elysee Palace in Paris, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer (FRANCE - Tags: POLITICS)

PARIS (Reuters) - France is working with Nigerian and Cameroonian authorities to try and locate a French family being held hostage in Nigeria, President Francois Hollande said on Thursday, adding that it seemed they were being held in separate groups.

“The best thing for the moment is to work discreetly to first of all identify the exact place where our nationals are being held, most likely in two groups, and work out how we can free them under the best conditions,” Hollande said.

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Editing by Michael Roddy

