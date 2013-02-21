France says working with Nigeria, Cameroon on hostages

PARIS (Reuters) - France is working with Nigerian and Cameroonian authorities to try and locate a French family being held hostage in Nigeria, President Francois Hollande said on Thursday, adding that it seemed they were being held in separate groups.

“The best thing for the moment is to work discreetly to first of all identify the exact place where our nationals are being held, most likely in two groups, and work out how we can free them under the best conditions,” Hollande said.