French special forces helping Cameroon over hostages: governor
#World News
February 21, 2013 / 10:02 AM / 5 years ago

French special forces helping Cameroon over hostages: governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR (Reuters) - French special forces arrived in northern Cameroon from their regional base in Chad to help an investigation to locate seven French nationals, including four children, kidnapped on Tuesday, a local governor said on Wednesday.

“French special forces came in yesterday from N‘Djamena to help with the investigation. They left yesterday and came back today,” Augustine Fonka Awa, governor of Cameroon’s Far North Region told Reuters by telephone.

French Army spokesman Thierry Burkhard declined to comment.

Reporting By Bate Felix and Leigh Thomas; Writing by John Irish; Editing by Janet Lawrence

