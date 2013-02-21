French special forces helping Cameroon over hostages: governor

DAKAR (Reuters) - French special forces arrived in northern Cameroon from their regional base in Chad to help an investigation to locate seven French nationals, including four children, kidnapped on Tuesday, a local governor said on Wednesday.

“French special forces came in yesterday from N‘Djamena to help with the investigation. They left yesterday and came back today,” Augustine Fonka Awa, governor of Cameroon’s Far North Region told Reuters by telephone.

French Army spokesman Thierry Burkhard declined to comment.