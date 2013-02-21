French hostages seized in Cameroon found safe: report

PARIS (Reuters) - Seven French hostages kidnapped in Cameroon have been found alive in a house in northern Nigeria and are with Nigerian authorities, French television said on Thursday.

The hostages, four children and three adults, were captured by Islamist militants this week while on a tourist excursion to the Waza national park near the Nigerian border with Cameroon.

“The hostages are safe and sound and are in the hands of Nigerian authorities,” BFM quoted an officer from the Cameroon army as saying.