Body found in landing gear of plane at Paris airport
April 8, 2013 / 11:32 PM / in 4 years

Body found in landing gear of plane at Paris airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YAOUNDE (Reuters) - A body was discovered in the landing gear of a plane belonging to Cameroon air transport company CAMAIRCO after it landed at Paris’ Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport on Monday, an airline official said.

“The man, about 30 years old, probably sneaked into our plane to go to France before it took off from Douala airport. We don’t know,” CAMAIRCO’s commercial director, Christian Perchat, told Reuters by telephone.

Security forces discovered the body in the landing gear after the plane landed at the Paris airport, he said. An investigation was under way.

Thousands of Africans each year attempt do-or-die voyages to Europe, a symbol of hope in a poverty-stricken region.

Reporting by Tansa Musa; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Bill Trott

