Glass Lewis against multiple-vote scheme at Campari

MILAN (Reuters) - Proxy adviser Glass Lewis has recommended that Campari investors vote against the introduction of a multiple voting rights scheme at the drinks company, saying it would not give shareholders equal rights.

Campari wants to introduce the new scheme by which investors who have held shares for at least two years can obtain two votes for each share they own, to reward long-term investors.

Glass Lewis said it was generally opposed to measures that treat shareholders unequally.

“We do not favor the creation or extension of stock with differential voting rights as it implicitly creates multiple classes of stock, which we believe is detrimental to the equal exercise of shareholder rights,” it said in a document obtained by Reuters on Thursday.

The scheme will probably still be approved at the Jan. 28 shareholder meeting since it only needs a simple majority to go through and Campari’s main shareholder, the Garavoglia family, has a stake of more than 50 percent.

The scheme however could be blocked at other companies where institutional investors, who usually follow the recommendations of proxy advisors, carry more significant clout.